BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Home Depot is currently hiring.

Home Depot is looking to fill 100 part-time and full-time seasonal positions in eight Buffalo stores. Home Depot says in-store associates will provide customer service, reinforce social distancing measures, support with overnight freight, and help fill online and curbside orders.

Anyone looking to apply for a position can text JOBS to 52270. You will then receive a link to apply to hourly positions. Message and data rates may apply.

All candidates must then complete a 15 minute application online.

You can also search for jobs online.

