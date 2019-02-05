BUFFALO, N.Y. — A somber scene in Buffalo Thursday is one that was repeated all over the country and around the world. People gathered in remembrance of the millions of victims of the Holocaust.

This ceremony was one of many for Holocaust Remembrance Day, and one that took on extra significance days after the shooting at a synagogue in San Diego.

"It is almost inconceivable that the kind of inhumanity and depravity that was demonstrated during the holocaust can happen again. And yet human genocides in Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, Syria, Darfur, and now Burma informs us that our responsibility to one another is not yet fully being met. WE have witnessed community members from all backgrounds coming together and saying never again, but we need to be vigilant," says Leslie Shuman Kramer of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

Holocaust survivors Martin and Beth Lewin were there to be honored as part of the ceremonies today.