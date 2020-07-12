Holiday Valley to open Thursday

At least four slopes will open on Thursday, December 10.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Due to the cold temperatures and snowmaking technology, Holiday Valley Resort announced it will be opening Thursday, December 10.

Right now, the plans are to open at least four slopes with terrain available for beginners, intermediates and advanced skiers and snowboarders.

Daytime beginning and private lessons will be available for skiers and snowboarders as well.

The resort will be open for skiing only on Thursday, then day and night skiing starting Friday.

Masks are required at all times except when skiing down the slope or while sitting to eat or drink.

You can buy lift tickets online in advanced. To do so, click here.