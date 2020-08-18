Holiday Valley reinvests $2.9 million in improvements to resort; plans for two new lifts

The ski resort announced Tuesday that they have reinvested $2.9 million back into the resort for the 2020-21 season.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Ski and snowboard season will be here in Western New York before you know it, along with all the snow, and Holiday Valley Resort made some improvements this summer.

The ski resort announced Tuesday that they have reinvested $2.9 million back into the resort for the 2020-21 season.

“Despite a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-20 winter was successful. We have a long range plan and are able to continue moving forward on resort projects. We are thinking positive about the future and plan to provide great skiing and riding for our customers while promoting cleanliness, safety and health of our guests and employees. We hope that by continuing to invest in this community, it will help stimulate the economy and instill confidence in others to follow suit," Holiday Valley’s President and General Manager, Dennis Eshbaugh said.

The improvements made to the resort include:

New Pisten Bully 600 Grooming Tractor

Improvements to the snow-making system

Phase II of the LED slope lighting project

Expansion of the SNOWSat snow depth system

Additional tree and glades work

Purchase of new Snowsports uniforms

Holiday Valley also says that they are planning for two new lifts to be installed in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The resort added that additional improvements were made, including: golf course bathroom updates, construction of a first-time visitor’s kiosk, furniture replacement in some areas of the lodges, several projects at the Inn at Holiday Valley and additional parking spaces and two lean to’s at the Holiday Valley Tubing Park.