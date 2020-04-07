Holiday Valley hosting 4th of July fireworks

Holiday Valley is planning on setting off fireworks from the top of Cindy's Run so viewing will be possible from a wide area.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Despite Summer Fest being canceled this year, Holiday Valley Resort plans on setting off fireworks on Independence Day.

Holiday Valley is planning on setting off fireworks from the top of Cindy's Run so viewing will be possible from a wide area. The show starts at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Anyone wishing to watch the display Saturday night can do so from their car in the Holiday Valley parking lots. Parking is also available in the overflow parking on 219, the driving range area, the lacrosse fields and across from the Jefferson St. Cemetery in Ellicottville.

Viewers are asked to wear a mask when needed and to social distance.