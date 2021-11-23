Holiday Valley delaying season opening

The ski resort is now estimating an early December opening.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Editor's note: the video above originally aired Oct. 29.

Holiday Valley is pushing back its opening date.

Originally the ski resort was aiming to open this Friday Nov. 26. The ski resort announced the opening delay on Tuesday.

Despite having gotten 5 inches of natural snow, there is not enough snow to open the resort yet.

Currently the Ellicottville resort is hoping to open in early December.

Temperatures have to be low enough for the snow making team to help build a foundation, and it has been warm recently. The snow making team was able to start making snow Monday and will make snow again Tuesday night.

When the ski resort opens for the season, people will be able to enjoy a new high-speed quad lift among other improvements.