Holiday Twin Rinks ordered to close by Erie County Health Department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says that it has ordered Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga to close after a hockey scrimmage was allegedly held.

The department of health said in a statement that a sanitarian inspected the facility on Friday night and saw a hockey scrimmage happening.

Hockey scrimmages are not currently allowed under the NY Forward Sports and Recreation Guidance, the department of health says. The facility was ordered to close.

Holiday Twin Rinks, located at 3465 Broadway, will be allowed to reopen once a safety plan is submitted and approved.

The department of health added that its epidemiology school team has "received multiple, recent results of COVID-19 cases among coaches, parents and youth hockey players, along with accounts of hockey scrimmages being played."

The department of health said they want to remind the community that the NY Forward guidance for sports and recreation is still in effect.