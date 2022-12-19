Buffalo airport officials say they're ready for holiday travel and turbulent weather

"We're prepared, we have a great team, a lot of seasoned employees and we'll be prepared this week," said Director of Aviation Lee Weitz.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Officials at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport say they are taking things day by day with another winter storm expected to impact Western New York and much of the country during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The storm is set to stretch east of the Rocky Mountains, across the Midwest and by Friday and Saturday hit to the Northeast, bringing with it wind, rain, ice, and snow.

"It's a little too early to tell how much snow we're going to get at this point...we'll know better by Wednesday," said NFTA Director of Aviation Lee Weitz.

Weitz said the airport will remain open as long as visibility on the runway allows crews to clear whatever snow they receive adding that Buffalo has received awards for its handling of winter weather.

"You know we've done this year, after year, after year... so we're prepared, we have a great team, a lot of seasoned employees and we'll be prepared this week," Weitz said.

He added that airport crews will pre-treat the runways with a de-icing fluid Thursday to make sure ice can not build up. On Friday the airport's vast snow removal equipment will be ready to respond.

The airport estimates it will see anywhere between 5,000 and 6,000 outbound passengers per day to start the busy week. By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Weitz said that number will increase to 7,000 outbound passengers per day.

His recommendation to those traveling is: Be prepared.

"Stay in contact with your airline if you see there is significant snow where they are going to as well, they should call the airline and talk about their options to rebook," Weitz said.

According to Weitz airlines may waive fees related to rebooking during significant weather events but it's important to check your airline's policies and procedures.

BNIA actually sees more inbound passengers during the holiday season airport officials told 2 On Your Side. They estimate as thousands are flying out of Buffalo, 20% more are coming home or visiting for the holiday season.

The Buffalo Bills however will not be home this Saturday, as they get set to play the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve.