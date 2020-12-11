Holiday Pop-Up events planned to promote businesses along Fillmore Avenue

A different business will be featured each Friday starting November 13, running through December 18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A series of Holiday Pop-Up events are being planned to help promote businesses along a stretch of Fillmore Avenue recently designated 'Black Lives Matter Way'.

A different business will be highlighted every Friday starting November 13 and running through December 18.

Leslie’s Boutique and Anderson’s Flower Shop, located at 1474 and 1476 Fillmore, respectively, are hosting the events and are the first to be featured. This Friday, the Leslie's will be having a sale on winter items such as gloves, hats, coats and boots. Anderson's will have a sale on roses and houseplants.

Here is the complete Holiday Pop-Up schedule:

November 13, 2020 from 1-6pm

Leslie’s Boutique & Anderson’s Flower Shop - Sale on Winter Items & Flowers

1474 and 1476 Fillmore Ave

November 20, 2020 from 10am-5pm

Nikki's Chocolates, Assorted Chocolates for Sale

27 Chandler St. 2nd Fl. Ste. 205

November 27, 2020, All Day Online Event

LadySuperb, Women’s Handbags & Accessories

Sale: 30% Off Women’s Apparel

December 4, 2020 from 10am-6pm

Ansar Fragrances and More, Essential Oils, African Shea Butter & More

1371 Fillmore Avenue

December 11, 2020, All Day Online Event

People Helping All Mankind (PHAM), T-Shirts and Hoodies

December 18, 2020 from 8am-3pm

Soulfully Prepped LLC, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinners and Desserts

Pre-order for Pick Up Available Online or by calling 716-465-1447