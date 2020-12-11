Holiday Pop-Up events planned to promote businesses along Fillmore Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A series of Holiday Pop-Up events are being planned to help promote businesses along a stretch of Fillmore Avenue recently designated 'Black Lives Matter Way'.
A different business will be highlighted every Friday starting November 13 and running through December 18.
Leslie’s Boutique and Anderson’s Flower Shop, located at 1474 and 1476 Fillmore, respectively, are hosting the events and are the first to be featured. This Friday, the Leslie's will be having a sale on winter items such as gloves, hats, coats and boots. Anderson's will have a sale on roses and houseplants.
Here is the complete Holiday Pop-Up schedule:
November 13, 2020 from 1-6pm
Leslie’s Boutique & Anderson’s Flower Shop - Sale on Winter Items & Flowers
1474 and 1476 Fillmore Ave
November 20, 2020 from 10am-5pm
Nikki's Chocolates, Assorted Chocolates for Sale
27 Chandler St. 2nd Fl. Ste. 205
November 27, 2020, All Day Online Event
LadySuperb, Women’s Handbags & Accessories
Sale: 30% Off Women’s Apparel
Online: ladysuperb.com
December 4, 2020 from 10am-6pm
Ansar Fragrances and More, Essential Oils, African Shea Butter & More
1371 Fillmore Avenue
December 11, 2020, All Day Online Event
People Helping All Mankind (PHAM), T-Shirts and Hoodies
Online: peoplehelpingallmankind.com
December 18, 2020 from 8am-3pm
Soulfully Prepped LLC, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinners and Desserts
Pre-order for Pick Up Available Online or by calling 716-465-1447
68 Tonawanda Street