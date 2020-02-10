City of Buffalo is up against the clock with Census count

With a Monday deadline, City officials are working hard to reach the under-reported segments of the population

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says there's a lot riding on it. "Having a complete and accurate Census count enables us to bring more of that funding into our community. "

In fact, hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding and representation in congress is riding on those census numbers. It is also something that is mandated in the constitution. This will be the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.

But Mayor Brown says there are some hurdles that need to be cleared. Buffalo started the week with an estimated 54% participation.

"We have a number of hard to count areas in the City of Buffalo and in those areas we have the lowest response rate," Brown said.

One of the biggest hurdles is language barriers, in the Hispanic community and beyond.

"It's really my goal to make inroads with the cities growing Refugee and immigrant community " says Jessica Lazarin, the Director of Buffalo's Office of New Americans. "The Department of State estimates that over 10,000 refugees have relocated to the City of Buffalo within the last decade."

It is a segment of the population representing dozens of nationalities and languages.

"For a population that is new to the nation and new to the language it can be very challenging." So, Lazarin says, they have gone to work, relying heavily on the different community organizations that are on the front lines.

"When they tell us we need resources in a particular language we either translated or we downloaded from the Census Bureau who has provided a number of 56 language translations of materials," Lazarin adds that the language gap is one thing, but the technology gap is another that they have had to bridge. "And they were very vocal [that] we don't have the tech and we don't have the interpretation. So we did provide tablets and hot spots to a number of community organizations that are out literally going door-to-door and offering translation of the online questionnaire in English."