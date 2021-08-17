HoganWillig law firm casts its lot with India Walton

On Wednesday evening, HoganWillig became the first law firm to throw its support behind India Walton in the race for Buffalo mayor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday evening, HoganWillig became the first law firm to throw its support behind India Walton in the race for Buffalo mayor.

Corey Hogan, the founding partner, told the 30 or 40 gathered behind the firm’s Summer Street office that he’d received “a lot of pushback” on his decision to host the event, which was a fundraiser for Walton’s campaign.

The reason he and his firm did so, he said, was to provide people a chance “to get enlightened about what she can do to improve our city.”