HoganWillig files lawsuit to obtain state’s protected Covid-19 transmission data

The firm has requested that the state hand over data supporting various executive orders by Gov. Cuomo that have limited what businesses can do during COVID-19.

HoganWillig PLLC has filed a lawsuit in an effort to access New York state’s protected Covid-19 transmission data.

The law firm says the information is critical as it continues to manage cases for clients affected by the state’s executive orders related to the pandemic.

Steven Cohen, litigation chair at the Getzville-based firm, filed the lawsuit Feb. 19 in state Supreme Court for Erie County. He has requested that the state hand over data supporting various executive orders by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that have limited what businesses and other organizations can do during the pandemic.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

