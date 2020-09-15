Hofbrauhaus might be open for Oktoberfest

The project was first announced in 2013 and the developer has announced openings every year since.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following years of waiting for it to open here in Buffalo, Hofbrauhaus might be opening just in time for Oktoberfest.

A lengthy job posting on Indeed late Sunday night revealed the beer garden could be partially open in time for the fall beer drinking season and that they are looking to hire more than 40 people.

