AMHERST, N.Y. — After the father of an Amherst youth hockey player says racist language, motions and noises were directed at his son during a game earlier this year spoke with 2 On Your Side about the incident, his son is now speaking out.

Roshaun Brown-Hall spoke with 2 On Your Side's Jackie Roberts about the incident during the game.

(WARNING - This video contains explicit language)