BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Amateur Hockey Association said it would address immediate discipline issues and hold a hearing within the next 10 days in the case of a local teenager who was subjected to racial slurs during a game.

The statement follows an incident during a January 20 hockey game between Amherst and Cheektowaga.

It also addressed a game, scheduled for last weekend, that had been canceled by a state official, just before Amherst and Cheektowaga were scheduled to play each other again in the MOHL 18U playoffs.

"With regard to the playoff games that were canceled by the (Western New York Amateur Hockey League), it is the within the league’s discretion whether to reschedule the games," the statement read, leaving room for that game to be played in the future.

The incident happened when members of the Cheektowaga 18-U team yelled those slurs at a member of Amherst's team during a game in January at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

The story has gained national attention.

Justin Bailey is a former Amherst Knight hockey player and former Buffalo Sabre who now plays for the Philadelphia Flyers. He recently reached out to Roshaun Brown-Hall, the teen who endured the racist taunts.

The Amateur Hockey Association also addressed David Braunstein, the man in charge of investigating the incident who resigned Monday. He had served as West Section President of the association for nearly two decades.

"It should be noted that David Braunstein has served NYSAHA for over 20 years, the last 19 of which he was West Section President," the statement read. "He has served as a volunteer throughout, generously and with distinction, all the time juggling work and family commitments.

"His resignation leaves a hole in our hockey community while at the same time losing a close and valued family member."

