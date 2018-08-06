BUFFALO, NY – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State has a long way to go in its efforts to stem the opioid crisis, but insists progress is being made and that the state remains committed to expending as many resources as it can to save lives.

Mrs. Hochul made her remarks in an interview with WRGZ-TV, two days after a story regarding the opioid epidemic... and how some of Governor Cuomo's rhetoric regarding state funding didn't quite square with reality.

The story stemmed from a lengthy analysis by our reporting partners at the U-S-A Today Network in Albany.

One year ago the governor proclaimed New York was investing $200 million to fight addiction, and that it represented a ”doubling of funding” from the prior year.

It turns out, however, that’s not true and you'd have to go back to what the state spent on heroin and opioid treatment in 2011 (well before the crisis surfaced) to make it so.

Moreover, it's not like the state is putting an additional $200 million in “new” funds toward the problem. Instead, it mostly shifted the funds from other addiction programs to pay for it.

Hochul, who chairs the Governor's task force on heroin and prescription opioids, says it makes sense that if one scourge suddenly surpasses another in its severity, then that's where you marshal your resources.

"Certainly this has escalated in the last five years, there's no doubt about it, and we are committed to making sure the resources are there to help people,” Hochul said.

Responding to a comment by the head of the State Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare that "there's a lot of hocus pocus with the numbers" Hochul replied, “I think it’s important to look at the complete picture and how much money the state spends on recovery services.”

It Takes More Than Money.

Hochul also noted that a financial commitment to the crisis is far from the only thing the state is doing.

“We will continue to add whatever resources we can, but a lot of it deals with law changes as well," said Hochul.

She noted increased penalties for those who supply drugs which lead to overdose deaths, and laws passed which prohibit doctors from dispensing any more than a seven day supply of opiate based medicines, which have in numerous cases been blamed for triggering addictions in the first place.

Another state law bans prior insurance authorization before a patient can get 14 days of care for substance abuse.

"They used to send people away while you waited for recovery approvals, and people would die in that meantime," said Hochul.

However, many experts will tell you that 14 days of treatment is far from enough to shake an opioid addiction, and that often times, patients will just end up back on the streets without having conquered their addiction.

The state’s pledge last year to develop ten 24/7 access centers has also largely failed to materialize, with only three having opened thus far.

New York took another step by putting a new tax on pharmaceutical companies to pay for opioid programs...a cost they'll just pass on to consumers, raising the price of prescriptions. And the $100 million it may bring in, may be another fiscal sleight of hand...as the money will again mainly supplant existing state funds for treatment and recovery — not increase them.



© 2018 WGRZ