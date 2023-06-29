Gov. Hochul expands eligibility for New York State Police applicants

Amid low recruitment, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced expanded eligibility for the New York State Police. The expansion includes a raised maximum age.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that there will be expanded eligibility for New York State Police applicants to aid recruiting.

Before, the maximum age for an applicant was 29. Now, that is up to 34 after Hochul's decision.

"Public safety is my top priority, and the State Police are the tip of the spear in our efforts to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Hochul said.

Hochul went on to say that by raising the maximum age, the pool of recruits will widen. She also said the number of graduating classes will double starting next year.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said, "This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible. There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible."

According to the release, the State Police have redesigned their recruitment program to reach more minority and female candidates. This includes "meeting with leaders in communities that are underrepresented within law enforcement."

The State Police have contracted Pearson VUE, who will offer the entrance exam in 54 locations across the state.

The official minimum requirements include:

U.S. Citizen

20-34 years old

High school diploma or equivalent