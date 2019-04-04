BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in Western New York Thursday and 2 On Your Side asked her about the recently approved pay raise for her and the Governor.

As part of the approved state budget, Governor Cuomo's salary will increase from $200,000 this year to $250,000 by the year 2021.

While Hochul's pay will jump from $190,000 this year to $220,000 by the year 2021.

"The executive branch, which I'm part of, had nothing to do with this. An independent commission studied this, analyzed the length of time between pay increases and what the salaries are elsewhere, and came up with these recommendations. So they were just enacted as part of our budget a couple of days ago," said Hochul.

By the year 2021, Hochul will become a Lieutenant Governor paid higher than most, if not all, Governors nationwide.

