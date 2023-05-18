Hochul explores temporary housing for migrants at SUNY and CUNY schools

"If they could get temporary protected status, which means they could work after 30 days, we could have them working at farms in restaurants," Hochul said.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is considering several options to create temporary housing for migrants, including using SUNY and CUNY schools, at all locations across the state.

In New York City, there is also a proposal to use school gymnasiums as shelters.

Hochul says while this a complicated situation, this could lead to opportunities.

"If they could get temporary protected status, which means they could work after 30 days, we could have them working at farms in restaurants," Hochul said. "I sat down with the national restaurant association today. They want workers as soon as possible, so there is an opportunity."

"This has been challenging, but we're creating an opportunity for employers here by getting some changes we need out of Washington."