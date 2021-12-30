Hochul announces regulation to transition to zero-emission trucks

The goal of the new legislation is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced legislation that would work to transition to zero-emission trucks.

The regulation would be a large contributor to the state's goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) by phasing in the sale of zero-emission trucks.

"New York continues to lead the nation in tackling the climate crisis, taking bold steps to end our reliance on fossil fuels and transition to clean energy," Hochul said. "The regulations we are adopting will help us cut pollution and emissions, kickstart the shift to clean electric trucks, and address the environmental injustices that have plagued too many communities across our state."

The Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) will require manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission vehicles over 8,500 pounds in New York State. Hochul's office said that the ACT will reduce toxic pollutants in disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by diesel truck pollution.

This legislation goes along with recently implemented legislation that set the goal of 100% of medium and heavy-duty vehicles offered for sale or lease for registration in the state to be zero-emission by 2045.

This new regulation for tucks will expected to significantly help the state reach the target of reducing emission by 85% in the state by 2050.