BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we all try to navigate our new normal, what we may not think about is that we are creating the history of tomorrow.

The Buffalo History Museum is making sure that history is documented. They have put out the call for stories, artifacts and items that tell the tale of the coronavirus pandemic and how it is impacting Western New Yorkers.

Executive Director Melissa Brown says it is the stories of everyday people that provide a snapshot in time.

"Some day, it so hard for us to realize, but some day that will be the only thing left from this time, what we leave behind, whether its written story, or physical objects or items," Brown said. "That will be how people understand what we were like, and that's a responsibility the museum still has."

The History Museum has provided a link on their website to share your stories, pictures and items that will tell the story of how Western New York dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

