Historical tours being offered this summer at the Richardson Olmsted Campus

Tours will be offered every Saturday and Sunday from July 9 through Oct. 2. Pre-registration is required.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to check out the inside of the Richardson Olmsted Campus? Now is your chance.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara is teaming up with Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo to offer historical tours of the Richardson Olmsted Campus this summer.

Tours will be offered every Saturday and Sunday from July 9 through Oct. 2 and will feature two to three historic buildings. Visitors will also be able to explore spaces that have been untouched since the 1970s.

According to Preservation Buffalo Niagara, each tour will be two hours and will be led by an expert docent. Due to active construction, the tour routes will vary throughout the season.

"Visitors will be immersed into the philosophies integrated into the Richardson by architect Henry Hobson Richardson, landscape architects Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, and mental health advocate Dr. Thomas Kirkbride," said Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara says tickets will be released in batches throughout the summer. The first batch of tickets for tours during the month of July is currently available. Pre-registration is required.