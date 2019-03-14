SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation held an event Thursday to welcome back a major piece of history to Salamanca.

A pipe tomahawk which was originally given to Seneca leader Corn-planter in 1792 by George Washington has returned.

President Washington originally presented it as a gift during discussions for the Treaty of Canandaigua.

Seneca Nation leaders say they are appreciative and lucky to have such a relic from Corn-planter back in Salamanca on display.

"It's just amazing that this pipe tomahawk is even here today. But it's where it belongs. It belongs here because he was one of us," said, Rick Jemison, Board Chair.

The tomahawk will now be on display at a cultural center in Salamanca for six months as a loan, but Seneca Nation leaders hope it will remain here permanently.