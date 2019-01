Buffalo is going to get a visit from some pretty incredible historic tall ships this summer at Canalside.

12 of them will be sailing into the harbor on July 4 for a four-day stay where you'll be able to tour them and enjoy other activities down at the waterfront.

It'll be a free event, though you have to pay to get on the ships.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 11 and under and they're available at Wegmans or online here.

