Christmas night fire badly damages historic Rochester church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A historic church in Rochester was badly damaged by a fire on Christmas night.

The fire happened at Seventh-day Adventist Church on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester. The fire was so intense, flames shot through the roof and stained glass windows.

Officials said one firefighter was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The church is more than 100 years old, and much of it was destroyed. Church leaders held a prayer vigil Sunday, and they hope to rebuild.

According to WHEC in Rochester, no one was inside of the church when the four-alarm fire began Saturday night when 20 fire companies responded to the scene.