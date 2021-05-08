Historic marker placed at vital Underground Railroad site in Niagara Falls

The marker is at the former site of the Cataract House, which was a hotel from 1825 to 1945. The waitstaff there helped guests' slaves escape to Canada.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Commission teamed up with New York State to commemorate an important part of the Underground Railroad.

They did it by placing a historic marker at the former site of the Cataract House, which was a hotel from 1825 to 1945.

All of the waitstaff there were African-Americans. They led a double life, helping guests' slaves escape to Canada.

"Whenever you're talking about the history of this country, you have to talk about the good, the bad, as well as the ugly." Saladin Allah of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage said.

"It's important this story is told authentically to our children so they are empowered to make better choices than maybe some of the people who came before them."