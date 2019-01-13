BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to breathe new life into the Broadway - Fillmore neighborhood of Buffalo by preserving its past.

It has now been named an official historic district through the efforts of Preservation Buffalo Niagara and partners in the community.

A workshop was held Saturday for residents and volunteers at the equally historic Corpus Christi Church.

Jim Serafin of the Historic East Side Initiative spoke of the process for this designation. "We have beautiful properties to save. Even though we have new population moving in - there is a history and tradition here. So we got in touch with the Preservation Buffalo Niagara which is an excellent resource. We got together with them with meetings, a number of public meetings. We set up a citizens committee and over two and a half years it took to get it approved."

The workshop also helped home and property owners learn how to apply for historic tax credits to help restore their structures.