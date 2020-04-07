Hispanic, Black communities celebrate Independence Day at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community members came out to Niagara Square on Saturday afternoon to recognize Buffalo's Hispanic and African-American communities celebrating Independence Day.
Organizers say the celebration was also held to help everyone realize where Americans are today when it comes to interacting with the two minority groups.
They say they want to work on future projects that will focus on all Americans treating Latinos and African-Americans as equals, which will ultimately help the country get back on track.