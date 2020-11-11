Hilbert College transitioning to remote instruction on Friday

The college says this transition is happening 10 days earlier than originally scheduled.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hilbert College announced Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending all in-person instruction starting Friday, November 13 at 5 p.m. The college says this transition is happening 10 days earlier than originally scheduled.

The college says the Hamburg campus will remain open until November 24, then operations will be significantly reduced until January 19, 2021.

Classes will resume for the spring semester face-to-face on January 25, 2021.

“This was not an easy decision,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael Brophy said. “It is my hope that quickly moving to remote instruction will help remove some of the stressful ambiguities we have all been facing as students, employees, and family members.”

Hilbert says it will continue to closely monitor the situation and evaluate guidance issued by state and federal agencies. The college says its website will be updated regularly with latest information.

“This week has been a roller coaster. However, we have done this before so we can do it again,” Dr. Brophy said.