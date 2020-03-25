NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — A hiker in the Niagara Gorge is very lucky man after he was successfully rescued when he became trapped on a rock in the lower rapids of the Niagara River Tuesday night.

Parks Police say the incident happened around 8 PM went the hiker wandered off a known trail to the river's edge to take a picture. He then slipped and fell into the water and was swept out about 30 feet before managing to pull himself up onto a rock.

He was safely brought to shore by Niagara Falls Fire where he was treated and released at the scene by an EMS crew.