HighPointe on Michigan announces new visitation rules

Kaleida says that DeGraff Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility can also have visitation begin once it goes 14 days without a positive COVID-19 test.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Friday, loved ones and friends can visit those living at HighPointe on Michigan, which is a Kaleida Health long-term care facility, under new changes and guidelines.

All visitations will be appointment only, socially distant, supervised, and will require proof of previous negative COVID-19 test.

Visitors will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the visit, and they will have to arrive 15 minutes early to show that documentation. They will also have their temperature checked, be asked questions, and have their information documented for contact tracing.

Then staff will bring the visitor to the visiting area and will supervise the visit, where masks will be provided and mandated. Six feet of distance will also be kept between all parties.

Kaleida also says that DeGraff Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility can have visitation begin once it clears the 14-day waiting period the state mandates after a facility has a positive COVID-19 test.