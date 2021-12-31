Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY announces tickets donated to health care workers, next 'community hero'

The organization said they would give tickets to select health care workers at COVID-19 testing sites and vaccine clinics.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Friday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced the 'community hero' for this week's home game, as well as a donation of tickets to deserving health care workers.

The organization said they would give tickets to select health care workers at COVID-19 testing sites and vaccine clinics. There will be 40 health care workers from ECMC in section 131 during Sunday's game. Tickets will also be donated to health care workers for the last two regular season games.

For the Bills home game against the Atlanta Falcons the community hero is Willie Hutch Jones, PhD, who is president of the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Programs (WHJESP).

As the community hero, Jones will be honored at the game, awarded $2,500 for his nonprofit, and will be given a commemorative game ball to thank him for all he has done for the community.