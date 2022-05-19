Highmark BCBSWNY invests $300K to support relief efforts in Buffalo following mass shooting

The local health insurer is also honoring longtime employee Katherine Massey, who was one of the lives lost in Saturday's mass shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is donating $300,000 to support those impacted by the shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

One of Saturday's mass shooting victims, Katherine Massey, worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 40 years before she retired. In her memory, the local health insurer is awarding a grant to "We are Women," a nonprofit organization that Massey co-founded, dedicated to helping inner-city residents.

A statement from Highmark BCBSWNY President Dr. Michael Edbauer says in part, "Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York remains committed to supporting our community through this tragic time, while we honor the lives and legacies of those we lost."

Buffalo Together. Alongside thousands of community members and after listening to longstanding partners, we continue to respond to the immediate needs of the Jefferson Avenue community. More here: https://t.co/bd3Ep0LcKD pic.twitter.com/gAR7vosSzQ — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY (@BCBSWNY) May 19, 2022

Dr. Edbauer went on to say that this event is particularly close to their hearts and company because Massey was one of the lives lost.