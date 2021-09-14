Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield gives $2.45 million in grants to health-based projects in WNY

The grant money went to 12 projects focusing on behavioral health, cardiovascular health, healthcare workforce development, and healthy children.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the third year of the Blue Fund, $2.45 million were awarded to Western New York health projects.

The Blue Fund by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield awarded 12 grants to area organizations working on projects dealing with behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health-care workforce development and healthy children.

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and quality of life for individuals who reside in the communities we serve,” said Julie R. Snyder, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “Our Blue Fund grants support organizations who work collaboratively to address barriers to health, ultimately enhancing the overall health of our region.”

The grants come after the program pivoted last year to support the most critical needs of the community because of the pandemic.

Here is a full list of 2020 recipients: