BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no question that Western New York has experienced wild weather the past two weeks.

The area has seen a blizzard, an ice storm, record high temperatures, 50 mph wind gusts and what are we left with? Garbage.

"It's everywhere and there are garbage cans everywhere, driving through the city it's just awful" said Buffalo resident Sydney Hickey.

Some parts of Buffalo have gone two weeks without a trash pick-up, after the city canceled it during the blizzard last week.

Friday, Western New York was under a high wind advisory with much of the area experiencing 50 mile an hour wind gusts.

"I live in the back across the street and the trash cans dumped over, so I am just over here to pick them up" said Buffalo resident Joanna Angie.

Mike DeGeorge, a spokesperson for the city told 2 On Your Side that some crews were not able to complete their routes Friday due to the wind. If your trash was not picked up, it will be picked up Saturday by noon.

DeGeorge also said it is a responsibility of city sanitation crews to clean up the trash in the streets as they go. However, the weather conditions have not made it easy for them to do so.

Which means the City of Good Neighbors must band together, show some love for our city and pick it up.

"I'm at least trying to pick up around the apartment buildings," said Hickey, "because it's gross, no one else seems to be doing anything. I try to help at least a little bit because it's everywhere."