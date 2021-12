City of Buffalo announced Monday afternoon vehicular and pedestrian traffic at those locations has been blocked off.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Department of Public Works is closing several locations in the city due to the hazards caused by high winds and potential of lakeshore flooding.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is blocked off at Erie Basin Marina, Centennial Park, Broderick Park and the Bird Island Pier.

Officials are advising everyone to use caution when traveling today.