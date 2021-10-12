Power outages reported for thousands across WNY

Power outages have been reported to NYSEG and National Grid after the High Wind Warning took effect Saturday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Power outages have been reported after the High Wind Warning took effect Saturday afternoon.

The most significant outages involved NYSEG in the Southtowns, where 18 outages are impacting more than 9,800 customers past 3 p.m.

The biggest outage hit Elma, Lancaster, Orchard Park, and West Seneca with more than 6,800 customers. Another outage near Chestnut Ridge Park is impacting more than 1,300 customers.

NYSEG also reported nearly 3,600 Buffalo-area customers without power in Lockport around 3:30 p.m.

National Grid reported 45 outages impacting more than 2,900 customers past 3:30 p.m. That included nearly 1,500 customers in Blasdell, Hamburg and Lackawanna.

National Grid said it has "increased staffing, extended evening and overnight work shifts and is closely monitoring weather forecasts" as the storm develops throughout the day.

NYSEG is pre-staging more than 800 line and tree crews statewide in preparation for the storm.

National Grid is implementing its comprehensive emergency response plan, which includes using outside resources, pre-staging crews in areas expected to be the most affected, and calling life support and critical facility customers to make sure they are prepared.

To make sure everyone is safe, people are reminded to notify National Grid of power outages, never touch down power lines and report them to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or 911.

National Grid is also reminding people that generators must be run outside to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide. People must also disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker to ensure your neighbor's and crews' safety when using a generator.

Make sure to use caution when driving by crews or emergency responders, and check with neighbors, especially those who may need assistance during an outage.

People who depend on electrically powered life should register as a life support customers by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.

To get text message alerts about a power outage on your property test "REG" to 64743, you can also report an outage by texting "OUT" to that same number.

The National Grid's Outage Central web page provides more information about outages.