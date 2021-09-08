High school football players give back to community

The drive took place at the Market at the Square on Division Street and the team will help Tuesday night as well.

Organizers of the drive say getting help from the team shows the players that giving back to the community is more important than the action on the field.

"We're doing all we can to build on the culture and tradition of NT football that being a Lumberjack Football player is bigger than football. This Box Of Hope food drive is a great fit for us. Not only will our players get to interact with people in our community, but they will see firsthand that our players are here to make our city a better place," said Head Coach Ben Bunker.