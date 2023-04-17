WNY gas prices up from high cost of oil

Despite a drop in demand, prices could continue to increase in the coming weeks if oil prices do not decline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York will be paying more at the pump this week as the cost of oil remains high, according to data from AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.60, seven cents more than last week. In Batavia, gas prices are currently at $3.55, five cents more than the week before. The average price in Rochester is up seven cents from last week to $3.63 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas went up seven cents from last week to $3.67. Across New York State, the average price of gas has gone up eight cents to $3.62. A year ago the state average was $4.19 and the national $4.08.

The upward trend in gas prices has continued since the end of March when a barrel of oil crossed the $80 mark. This will lead to continued elevated gas prices even as demand drops.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have remained the same. The average national price is the same as last week at $4.20 a gallon and the New York State average has dropped two cents from last week to $4.82.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicles because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.