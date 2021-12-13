Higgins urging owners to repair and preserve Great Northern Grain Elevator

A large portion of one of its walls collapsed during this weekend's wind storm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins, long a champion of Buffalo's waterfront, wants to see one of Buffalo's historic grain elevators repaired after suffering significant damage in this weekend's wind storm.

Higgins has written a letter to the owners, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) encouraging swift action to shore up the Great Northern elevator.

Higgins is also encouraging ADM to consider having the elevator designated on the National Register of Historic Places in order to take advantage of the federal Historic Tax Credit program and other potential incentives to help restore the structure.

In the letter, Higgins says, “I write today to strongly encourage ADM to rehabilitate this structure, for its own benefit and the benefit of the community I represent in Buffalo and Western New York. I further urge you to consider the long overdue designation of this structure on the National Register of Historic Places in order to avail the federal Historic Tax Credit program, the New York State Historic Tax Credit program, and potentially other incentive programs to restore this historic structure.”