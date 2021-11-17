Higgins: Some Canadians coming to U.S. will not need a negative test to return

Many American and Canadian leaders have said testing has been a roadblock in getting people to cross the border because the tests can be expensive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After several reports in Canadian media on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins says the Canadian government will announce Friday that Canadians who take trips under 72 hours into the United States will not need to have a negative test to get back in.

A lot of leaders have said that that's been a roadblock in getting people to cross the border because the tests can be expensive.

The test requirement would not change for Americans headed into Canada; that would be changed in another phase.

On Monday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States will reopen on Nov. 29.