BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins joined Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday to announce some major funding to combat homelessness in Western New York.

Congressman Higgins says nearly 1,000 Western New Yorkers experience homelessness on a daily basis.

Nearly $14 million in federal funding will now be spread between dozens of agencies and municipalities to help address the issue.

The money will be used to help provide permanent housing and other services for homeless individuals in Western New York.

