TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - "I think the real problems are just beginning," Congressman Brian Higgins told 2 On Your Side Tuesday afternoon, in response to the shutdown of Tonawanda Coke.

It might seem like a grim outlook from the politian who has been fighting for years to see the plant closed, but Higgins explained that this is not the time to ease pressure on state and federal agencies responsible for cleaning up the site, "The pressure still needs to be on. These cleanups can take a long time. This is really when the problems begin."

Now that the coke ovens are empty and the gases purged, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation handed over the reigns to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday, which soon after announced the launch of a comprehensive environmental evaluation of the property.

Aside from assessing and securing the site, the EPA pledged to keep utilities, water, and storm water treatment systems running at the facility while they find and address any immediate risks and perform more long term cleanup efforts.

The Tonawanda Coke property is 190 acres along the Niagara River. Higgins admits one of his immediate concerns during this process is possible drinking water contamination, "These are all things that we have to be very concerned about...very diligent about."

It's still unclear how long the cleanup process might take. Higgins referenced the length of time it took to remediate the Republic Steel plant, to make way for the development of the Tesla Plant, "It took a good 30 years...three decades to clean that up and redevelop it. So, there's a lot of work involved. But we'll stay on them, and my hope is that it won't take nearly as long here."

Higgins said both agencies have been updating him weekly on the work that has been going on at the plant leading up the shutdown, and they have committed to similar updates with the cleanup process.

Higgins himself pledged to stay on top of the DEC and the EPA until the process is complete, something he says all local, state, and federal leaders should likewise promise to do, "It's incumbent on us, again, to insure that that plant is properly closed, secured, and cleaned up."

