Higgins: House bill simplifies national suicide prevention number

WASHINGTON — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and lawmakers in Washington have passed legislation to help make it easier to get help.

Congressman Brian Higgins says the U.S. House of Representatives has now passed a bill to change the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from a 10-digit number to simply 988.

The idea there is to make that number easier to both remember and dial for anyone in need of help right away.

The U.S. Senate had already passed the bill, so it now heads to President Trump's desk.

Once signed, the transition to the new 988 number will take place over the next year.