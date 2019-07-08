BUFFALO, N.Y. — Representative Brian Higgins wants help to find the family of the soldier that one Purple Heart certificate belongs to.

Buffalo native Corporal Henry Mazurkiewicz served in the Army in World War II and died during the Bataan Death March, after the U.S. surrender in the Philippines.

The government awarded him the Purple Heart, but the original certificate was never delivered and ended up at Higgins' office.

So if you know where his family is, call Higgins' office at 852-3501.

