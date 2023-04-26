Higgins calls for investigation into working conditions at USPS

Higgins says there were "numerous personal accounts of unsafe conditions" for employees during the Christmas blizzard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins is calling for an investigation into working conditions at the U.S. Post Office.

This comes after he says there were "numerous personal accounts of unsafe conditions" for employees during the Christmas blizzard, he said.

Now Higgins is asking the office of the inspector general and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, to investigate.

"Speaker, day in and day out, our dedicated postal workers deliver to America for America. But processing and delivering the mail should never leave these workers stranded, threatened, or at risk of losing their lives," Higgins said.

"Weather emergencies happen, especially in Buffalo in the wintertime. We need a clear process to protect America's postal workers when they do."