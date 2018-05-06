BUFFALO, NY-- A local congressman is quite upset with Buffalo's public housing agency and is calling for a federal investigation.

Rep. Brian Higgins (D) says there are"disgusting" conditions at some facilities owned and operated by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authorities.

2 On Your Side spoke to Higgins before he left for Washington, DC.

Higgins wrote the acting inspector general and referenced what he called "chronic mismanagement."

Higgins says he's tired of the housing authority's delay tactics and he's ready to force them into action.

"I think the incompetence, negligence is going to be uncovered. I hope they take it upon themselves to do what is right, or they will be forced to do it," Higgins said.

In his letter, Higgins noted that BMHA spends more than $45 million a year on operations between rent, federal money and other funding.

