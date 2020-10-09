Higgins: Buffalo mail processing facility needs more equipment, resources

The Western New York Congressman says he was assured by officials that the facility is prepared to handle a potential influx of absentee ballots in November.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins on Thursday spoke about his recent tour of Buffalo's William Street mail processing facility, stressing that it needs more equipment and resources.

Higgins says it's unfortunate that the post office's image and processes have been politicized by Washington, when workers and facilities in Western New York are in need of some help.

"That facility is too small for the activity that occurs there every single day. A lot of packages are going out, a lot of mail is going out every single day, but there's thousands of pieces of mail in there that are significantly delayed as well," Higgins said.

Higgins says he was assured by officials at the Buffalo facility that it is prepared to handle a potential influx of absentee ballots for this November's election.