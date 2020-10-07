Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Park employee injured

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — An employee at the Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Park in Wyoming County was injured, the park announced.
The incident happened Thursday.
The severity of the injury is unknown, but the employee received medical attention, according to a statement provided by the park.
The park wants to remind visitors to follow the park's rules and guidelines at all times.
"As stated in our guidelines, visitors should stay inside their vehicles at all times and do not attempt to feed or touch any newborn animals," the release said. " Mothers are very protective and they will use their horns to protect their babies. That is their nature. These animals are not pets."