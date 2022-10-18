Hertel Avenue renamed 'Hurdle'?

The folks at Zoom Buffalo decided to do some temporary decorating of some Hertel Avenue signs, re-spelling Hertel, and adding a Josh Allen cut-out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans are still celebrating Sunday's win in Kansas City but maybe one play of the game, more so than others.

We're talking about quarterback Josh Allen once again hurdling over a defender.

"I think it really is the court of public opinion. We think most people support it. So everybody from city officials seems to think it's a harmless thing that will be up temporarily," Rory Allen with Zoom Buffalo said.

We did reach out to the city to find out if it is taking issue with the fans who put up the stickers and have yet to hear back.